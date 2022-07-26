Mahindra Scorpio is one of the best-selling products of the Indian UV giant, and it has been so for the last two decades. Although the carmaker has launched the all-new avatar of the SUV, dubbed the Scorpio-N, the company will continue to sell a slightly updated version of the first-gen model. It will be called the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and is expected to make its entry into the Indian market by the festive season this year. To clear the stock of the outgoing model by then, Mahindra is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.97 lakh on the Scorpio.

The discounts are being offered to clear the stocks so that the new model can enjoy a time of its own. Talking of the changes, the Scorpio Classic is likely to come with revised bumpers on both ends. Subtle changes to the front fascia are expected with the use of a new radiator grille and fog lamp housings. Around the sides, a new design for the alloy wheel could also be seen.

Furthermore, Mahindra might load the Scorpio Classic with a few extra features, like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger and more. The outgoing powertrain, which comprises a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine will be carried forward on the Scorpio Classic. In fact, the power and torque figure are assumed to remain the same at 140 bhp and 320 Nm, respectively.

A 6-speed stick shift may be offered as standard across the range. If Mahindra is planning to sell the Scorpio Classic with the option of a 4WD layout or not, it remains unknown for now. The Scorpio Classic will be sold alongside the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, which is underpinned by an all-new chassis and comes with fresh-new design.