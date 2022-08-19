Following the success of the 3-door Mahindra Thar and its long waiting periods, the Indian automaker is planning on launching the Mahindra Thar 5-door version for the Indian market. This new off-roader SUV has been in discussions for a while and has been spotted testing recently. The new video of the camouflaged SUV driving on a highway reveals multiple details of the new car. The Mahindra Thar, in its new form, seems to be bigger and seemingly retains its neo-retro design with very similar details to the 3-door version.

It is to be noted that in the Indian market, Mahindra Thar closely competes against the likes of Force Gurkha. Based on the recent reports, the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha is also under work and is being prepared to be launched in India. Moreover, based on the rumours to give both of these off-roader SUVs a run for their money, Maruti Suzuki is also working on the 5-door Jimny for the Indian market.

The 5-door test vehicle, in comparison to the three-door model of the Mahindra Thar, looks to have a longer wheelbase, and the rear features an upright tailgate with a spare wheel attached and rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps. There is a lot of room between the wheels and the wheel arches itself, and the turn indicators are located on the wide wheel fenders.

The inclusion of rear doors and a longer rear overhang are the most noticeable differences, but other features such upright tall pillars, a front windshield with a small slope, a flat roofline, rectangular outside rearview mirrors, and hidden roof rails are also present.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door variant will largely share the same features as the 3-door version. with a few extra amenities that will improve the ownership experience for people purchasing cars at that pricing bracket. Some of these features will include USB ports for every passenger, back AC vents, and more. There may also be a sunroof included.

Mahindra Thar 5-door variant might be powered by the 2.0-liter petrol engine with the option of a 2.2-liter diesel engine but probably with altered power and torque ratings. Both a six-speed MT and a six-speed AT will be available as gearbox options.