Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny clicked together: Which is the bigger SUV?

Recently, a Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny were snapped together, giving a perspective of their respective dimensions and road presence.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny is anticipated to launch in the country by next year
  • The Jimny will go on sale in India in a 5-door fashion
  • Mahindra Thar is a fairly wide and taller vehicle than the Jimny

The anticipation for the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is super high. The boxy yet puny offroader will be the spiritual successor to the legendary Gypsy. Although it is already in production at Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in India, it isn’t officially on sale in the country. However, recently an example from Dubai has made its entry to the Indian shores via the Carnet route. And interestingly, someone thought of clicking it next to a Mahindra Thar, which is the go-to 2-door offroader for enthusiasts in the Indian market. Well, the picture was shared on Instagram by Autodose India.

Even In the images, it is clear that the Mahindra Thar is the bigger vehicle of the two. After all, it measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, and 1,844 mm tall. On the other hand, the Suzuki Jimny Sierra is 3,850 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,730 mm tall. However, Maruti Suzuki will bring the 5-door version of the Jimny to the Indian market, which will be longer than the 2-door variant. It is expected to be longer than the 3-door model by roughly 300 millimetres.

Talking of powertrains, the Mahindra Thar has a stronger set of engine options. The Thar is on sale with two choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. These powertrain options are available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The 4X4 drivetrain comes as standard on the Thar as the Jimny. However, it is the latter that comes with solid axles on both ends.

The Suzuki Jimny is sold in international markets with a 1.5L NA petrol motor that dishes out just 105 PS of peak power and only 138 Nm of max torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. On the India-spec version, a 1.4L turbo-petrol is expected with the newer 6-speed AT.

