Top 5 SUVs with HIGHEST mileage in India: New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The newly unveiled New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have upped the mileage game in India, offering the best-in-country fuel efficieny numbers.
- New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the most fuel-efficient SUV in India
- Hyundai's 1.5L oil burner's frugality helps Creta and Venue join the list
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza is also a frugal SUV with a mileage of 20.15 kmpl
Trending Photos
To make commuting and travelling affordable, it is better to opt for a vehicle with higher mileage rather than wishing for the gasoline prices to come down. Paving the way forward in this direction is the country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki. The brand has just taken the wraps off the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Yes, it is a known name in the market, but this time around, it is brought back as a petrol-hybrid SUV. In fact, it takes the title as the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country with a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl, similar to 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on which it is based. With newer SUVs bringing higher mileage to the forefront, we curate a list of the top 10 SUVs with the best fuel efficiency in India.
1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - 27.97 kmpl
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian market. Now it makes a comeback as the company’s flagship offering and the country’s most fuel-efficient SUV with a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl.
2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - 27.97 kmpl
Being a mechanical twin to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with similar powertrain options - 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong-hybrid. The latter boasts the highest mileage figure for any SUV in the country of 27.97 kmpl.
3. Kia Sonet - 24.1 kmpl
Next on the list of SUVs with highest mileage is the Kia Sonet with a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl for the diesel variants. The compact SUV is also sold with a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 1.2L NA petrol motor. The Sonet is currently the most affordable offering of the South Korean carmaker in the Indian market.
4. Hyundai Venue - 23.4 kmpl
Following the Sonet is its close cousin - Hyundai Venue, which comes with the same set of engine choices - 1.5L diesel, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The oil burner is the most frugal of the lot with a claimed mileage of 23.4 kmpl.
5. Tata Nexon - 21.5 kmpl
The Tata Nexon carved a niche for itself for being the first-ever Indian car to score a 5-star crash test rating. Interestingly, it is also a fuel-efficient compact SUV with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.5 kmpl with the diesel engine and a stick-shift gearbox. The Nexon can also be had with a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor.
Live Tv
More Stories