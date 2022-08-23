To make commuting and travelling affordable, it is better to opt for a vehicle with higher mileage rather than wishing for the gasoline prices to come down. Paving the way forward in this direction is the country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki. The brand has just taken the wraps off the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Yes, it is a known name in the market, but this time around, it is brought back as a petrol-hybrid SUV. In fact, it takes the title as the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country with a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl, similar to 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on which it is based. With newer SUVs bringing higher mileage to the forefront, we curate a list of the top 10 SUVs with the best fuel efficiency in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian market. Now it makes a comeback as the company’s flagship offering and the country’s most fuel-efficient SUV with a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl.

Being a mechanical twin to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with similar powertrain options - 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong-hybrid. The latter boasts the highest mileage figure for any SUV in the country of 27.97 kmpl.

3. Kia Sonet - 24.1 kmpl

Next on the list of SUVs with highest mileage is the Kia Sonet with a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl for the diesel variants. The compact SUV is also sold with a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 1.2L NA petrol motor. The Sonet is currently the most affordable offering of the South Korean carmaker in the Indian market.

Following the Sonet is its close cousin - Hyundai Venue, which comes with the same set of engine choices - 1.5L diesel, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The oil burner is the most frugal of the lot with a claimed mileage of 23.4 kmpl.

5. Tata Nexon - 21.5 kmpl

The Tata Nexon carved a niche for itself for being the first-ever Indian car to score a 5-star crash test rating. Interestingly, it is also a fuel-efficient compact SUV with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.5 kmpl with the diesel engine and a stick-shift gearbox. The Nexon can also be had with a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor.