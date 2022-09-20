Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked for third time in year by THIS amount - Deets Here

Lately, Mahindra has launched a couple of products in our market, and the response to all of them is just phenomenal. The waiting period itself reveals the kind of attention these products are enjoying by the Indian audience. Also, the company has been very cautiously increasing the price of these models as it has a lot of undelivered orders in its book. Now talking of price hikes, ex-showroom prices of both Mahindra XUV700 and Thar have been hiked by Rs 37,000. Also, the Mahindra XUV700 has recently got a price cut of Rs 6,000.

Sadly, the prices of the XUV700 are now increased from around Rs 22,000 to Rs 35,000 for the petrol trim and for the diesel variants, prices are hiked by up to Rs 35,000. Coming to the Mahindra Thar, a Rs 6,000 hike has been increased across the petrol range, whereas for diesel variants, prices have been increased by up to Rs 28,000. The 3-door off-roader is priced from Rs 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec trim, and it goes up to Rs 16.28 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Mahindra XUV700’s range, on the other hand, starts from Rs 13.63 lakh for the entry-spec model and tops out at 24.95 lakh for the top-spec variant. The XUV700 is on sale with two engine options - a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. Transmission options on the XUV700 include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Also read - Tata Tiago EV to get THESE features: Will be cheapest electric car from Indian automaker

The Thar also comes with a similar set of options, but it gets a 4X4 drivetrain as a standard affair across the range. Furthermore, it comes with a low-range transfer case and a locking rear differential. Also, top-spec trims get the brake-locking front axle. While the rear end has a solid axle, the front end has an independent suspension.