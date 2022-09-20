Tata Tiago EV to get THESE features: Will be cheapest electric car from Indian automaker

Tata Motors has confirmed to launch another electric car in the Indian market, and this time around, it is a hatchback. No, it isn’t the Altroz EV, it is the Tata Tiago EV instead. The company has showcased the Altroz EV a couple of times, but it is now preparing to launch the Tiago’s electrified version in the Indian market soon. The Tata Tiago EV will officially be unveiled on September 28, and it will be the most affordable electric car of the homegrown brand. In fact, it will be the first-ever Indian-made high-voltage electric hatchback.

The Tiago EV will come loaded to the gills, with cruise control, regenerative braking, and driving mode on board. Expect a touchscreen infotainment system and a sound system from Harman in the Tata Tiago EV electric hatchback. Keyless entry, automatic climate control, power ORVMs, an all-digital instrument cluster, and a slew of passive safety measures will also be included.

Tata Tiago EV Styling

The Tiago EV will resemble the ICE model rather closely on the outside, with a few minor differences. As with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the hatchback's chrome highlights will be swapped out for Teal Blue inserts. The Tata Tiago EV will also have a closed grille with the "EV" badging. The major part of the design will remain unchanged. Teal accents will also be used within the cabin in place of the piano black and chrome finishes. In order to give the EV appeal inside as well, the upholstery might also feature the tri-arrow design in the same blue colour.

Also read - Citroen registers 16-fold YoY growth for August this year - Citroen C3 effect?

Tata Tiago EV Specs

The Tiago EV is most likely to use the same drivetrain as its sedan counterpart. A 55 kW motor and a 26 kWh battery pack are likely to be used on the Tiago EV. According to claims, this configuration will offer a range of about 300 kilometres after a full charge.

Tata Tiago EV Price

Prices for the Tata Tiago EV might start at around Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec trim should cost between Rs 12 to Rs 13 lakh. It's interesting that it won't encounter any competition in our market.