Mahindra Thar RWD Waiting Period Goes Up To 17 Months, Check Variant Wise Details

Launched early this year, Mahindra Thar 4X2 was intended to become a hot-seller. The RWD Thar has managed to do it rather gracefully. Following the path of the more capable 4x4 variants, the Thar 4x2 now boasts a waiting period longer than an year. To be precise, the Thar 4x2 has a waiting period of 17 months for the diesel variants. The petrol trims, on the other hand, have a waiting period of just about a month. Well, the petrol trims’ nature of shying from beefy mileage is the reason that the frugal diesel powerplant enjoys high demand. The 4X4 trims, on the other hand, are also available in a month from the date of booking.

Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). A total of three RWD trims of the Mahindra Thar are launched - AX(O) Hard Top Diesel MT, LX Hard Top Diesel MT, and LX Hard Top Petrol AT. The LX variants are priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and 13.49 lakh for the petrol and diesel trims, respectively.

The diesel variants of the RWD range come powered by a 1.5L CRDe engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque (87.2 kW@3500 rpm) with manual transmission. Powering the petrol variant of the RWD range is the 2.2L mStallion 150 TGDi engine producing 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque (112 kW@5000 rpm) with automatic transmission.

Furthemore, the 4WD variant now comes with an advanced electronic brake locking differential, which kicks in more aggressively. Developed in collaboration with Bosch, it will allow off-road enthusiasts to tackle low traction situations with more ease. For those who still prefer the mechanical locking differential (MLD), this will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD variants.

The 4WD powertrain line-up remains unchanged. It is powered by the 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine producing 150 bhp of power & 320 Nm of torque and the 2.2L mHawk 130 Diesel engine producing 130 bhp of power & 300 Nm of torque. These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.