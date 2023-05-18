Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Waiting Period Extends To Over 6 Months, Check Variant Wise List

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has turned out to be a successful product for the Japanese brand. Placed against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and likes, it is in high demand. However, it is built by Toyota at their production facility in Karnataka. The production output, however, of this unit is rather low, and thus, a long waiting period is applicable on the Grand Vitara. As of now, the delivery time goes up to 6 months on select trims. Talking of variant-wise waiting period, the base-spec Sigma MT commands the longest of all.

Moving over to the Delta MT, it takes anywhere sound 16-18 weeks for the delivery to happen after the booking is made. The mil-hybrid Zeta trim has a waiting time of up to 8 weeks, while the range-topping Alpha trim with mild-hybrid power plant has a waiting period of 4 weeks only. The automatic trims take up to 16 weeks for the delivery. The CNG and strong hybrid version of the SUV have a waiting period extending up to 10 weeks.

In terms of mechanicals, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is on sale with a 1.5L NA petrol motor with a mild-hybrid motor that puts out 103 PS and 135 Nm of max output. It is available with 2 gearbox options - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Next on the list is a 1.5L Atkinson cycle engine that runs on a strong hybrid setup, which gives it a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl. The motor is mated to an eCVT unit.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is topped-up with features to the brim. The mid-SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, head-up display, keyless entry, cruise control, multiple airbags, touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more. As for the prices, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts from Rs 10.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.95 lakh, ex-showroom.