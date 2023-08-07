Mahindra Thar SUV Gets Huge Discount Offers As Thar.e Nears Debut: Details Here

Mahindra Thar has earned its fame as the most popular lifestyle SUV in the Indian market. The popularity of the ladder-on-frame SUV can be understood by the long waiting periods that trail the SUV because of high demand. To fully reap the benefits of this fame, the Indian automaker is planning on expanding the name of the car by giving it a bigger 5-door version as well as an electric version christened Mahindra Thar.e. As the company announced the debut of this new electric SUV, they have also started offering discounts on the Thar SUV.

For this month, Mahindra Thar will be available with discounts of up to Rs 20,000, as per Autocar's report. These offers will be valid for both diesel and petrol variants of the Thar 4WD SUV. However, the Indian automaker has refrained from offering any discounts on the RWD drive version of the SUV, which is also the most affordable option. To be specific, the Mahindra Thar has a starting price of Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Mahindra Thar.e EV Concept SUV To Make Global Debut On August 15



The Mahindra Thar is currently available with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine providing 128 horsepower and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine producing 150 horsepower. With the RWD configuration, a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine with 117 horsepower is also available.

Meanwhile, the automaker is planning on unveiling the Mahindra Thar.e on August 16 in Cape Town, South Africa. The new electric version of the SUV is expected to be a concept, portraying the modern design language of the company. Based on the teaser, the Mahindra Thar EV will have a modern design with round LED headlamps and vertically stacked tail lamps inspired by the ICE version.

The new Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV will be based on the INGLO platform developed by the automaker specifically for their electric cars. However, the details on the launch or production of the electric SUV are scarce.