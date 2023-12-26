trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703050
Mahindra Thar SUV Makes Way Through River To Skip Traffic In Manali: Watch Video

Mahindra Thar is not just admired for its Wrangler-like looks, it impresses with its off-road capabilities, which got the owner fined after he was caught driving through a river to evade traffic near Manali.

Written By Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The demand for 4x4 SUVs is slowly increasing and big thanks should be conveyed to the Mahindra Thar. Soon after its introduction in the second-gen iteration, the Thar started attracting demand from all types of buyers, majorly falling for its Jeep Wrangler-like aesthetics. Not everyone who bought the Thar was interested in off-roading. However, a few certainly were since the Thar boasts impeccable offroading capabilities. We have seen the SUV showing its creds in tricky situations. Recently, a video has gone viral, showing a Mahindra Thar crossing a river to avoid traffic in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The incident took place in Lahaul & Spiti district when the Thar owner decided to skip the Christmas traffic and make his way through the Chandra river. The incident got captured by another tourist, and the video has drawn flak from local citizens, as well as netizens. In fact, it caught the attention of the police department that has fined the driver heavily to ensure the incident is not being repeated by other tourists.

Mayank Chaudhary, SP, Lahaul & Spiti said,  "Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar is crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said vehicle has been challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place."

Mahindra Thar is on sale in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is being offered with three engine choices - 1.5L diesel, 2.0L turbo-petrol, and 2.2L diesel. There are only transmission choices on offer - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The SUV comes with a 4x4 drivetrain, along with a low-ratio gearbox, locking rear differential, and brake-locking front axle.

