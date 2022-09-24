Mahindra Thar, XUV700 recalled to address Turbocharger issues; Details here

Mahindra has issued a recall for Mahindra XUV700 and Thar SUVs. The recall for these SUVs addresses the diesel variant of the XUV700 and both the petrol and diesel variants of the Thar. Specifically, the recall of the XUV700 diesel variant is to change the Turbocharger actuator link, the auto tensioner, and the belt for both the diesel-automatic and the petrol-automatic variant, as per a report by Team Bhp. The Thar diesel variants will also receive a replacement of the Turbocharger actuator link. Meanwhile, the timing belt and auto-tensioner on all petrol and diesel versions will also be replaced.

The customer won't be charged for any of the recalls. Owners of the Mahindra Thar and XUV700 Diesel are urged to visit the company's website and enter their VIN numbers to find out if their cars are subject to the most recent recall. Owners of the XUV700 and Thar can also get in touch with their local Mahindra dealership to find out if their cars are included in the most recent recall. Mahindra has issued a number of recalls for both the Thar and the XUV700 during the last couple of years.

It is to be noted that both Mahindra XUV700 and Thar are some of the most popular SUVs of the UV maker. The popularity is clearly indicated by the long waiting periods that the SUVs tail. Moreover, the sales figures of the SUVs also tell the story of their popularity.

Mahindra has over 1 lakh reservations for the premium crossover, which comes in 5- and 7-seat versions since it was introduced last year. In the meantime, the Mahindra Thar is expected to get a new five-door variant in the Indian market. The test mule of the SUV has been spotted several times in India. The new variant is expected to be sold alongside the 3-door variant currently on sale.