Modified Mahindra Thar Badlands with rash looks is personification of Mad Max vehicle

Mahindra Thar arguably holds the title of being one of the favorite off-roader SUVs for Indians. For adventurous people, Thar hits the spot with its off-roading DNA and slightly rough looks. However, some people are still not satisfied with the looks and the capabilities of the SUV. Hence, they choose to modify these SUVs to increase their visual and mechanical appeal. And we have come across quite a few modifications of Mahindra Thar that are definitely relatively high on the "appealing" part. The Mahindra Thar that we have here today has been modified to hit just the right spot, all credits to the YouTube channel of Her Garage.

The Mahindra Thar that we have here has changed its looks with a new shade of Beige not usually seen on the stock cars. In addition, it also gets the aftermarket LED auxiliary lights with different glowing patterns. Moreover, the long bonnet of the Thar has been modified with multiple additions to get that 'Mad Max' look. Specifically, it has a black faux air vent and a hood scoop in the middle, probably only for visual purposes.

Furthermore, it gets a four-slat custom grille and a custom front bumper with an integrated bull bar, all following the black paint theme. The unique off-road front grille has after-market circular LED fog lamps in addition to housing LED headlamps with programmable LED daytime running lamps in place of the original version's halogen headlamps. Additionally, the fenders have aftermarket LED dynamic turn indicators. A metal bash plate in the middle of the front bumper is coated in the same beige hue as the rest of the car.

To add the "X factor," the SUV has been given 285/60 R18 tyres from BF Goodrich wrapped over after-market 18-inch black alloy wheels. Some other highlights include wheel arch mouldings, side body claddings, A-pillar garnish, and 4×4 badges.

The interiors of the Mahindra Thar get a red and black theme. The inside remains primarily black, but the seats, front centre armrest, and door panels are covered in red imitation leather. The centre console's sidewalls, the special grab handles on the pillars, and the stitching on the pedals and steering wheel all feature additional red highlights.

Based on the video, the modification on the Mahindra Thar costs around Rs 8 lakh. The cost of the original car is around Rs 14 lakh adding to it the cost of modification, the car will have a price of Rs 22 lakh.