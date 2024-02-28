Mahindra Unveils Thar Earth Edition: Check Design, Price, Variants And Other Details

Automaker Mahindra has unveiled its latest offering– the Thar Earth Edition. This special variant, priced at Rs 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom), pays homage to the awe-inspiring landscapes of the majestic Thar desert. Let’s delve into the details of this recent Thar SUV.

Mahindra Thar Earth Design And Features

Drawing inspiration from the boundless vistas of the Thar desert, the Thar Earth Edition boasts a distinctive exterior design. It comes with a unique satin matte paint scheme dubbed Desert Fury. Dune-inspired decals on the doors and rear fender enhance its desert-themed allure. It also features silver alloys and matte black badges along with the Earth Edition badge displayed on the B pillars.





The interior of this adventure SUV has all-black theme, adorned with light beige accents. Beige leatherette seats featuring dune designs on the headrests add a touch of luxury, while Desert Fury inserts on various elements accentuate the desert-inspired theme. From the dual-tone AC vents to the steering wheel and centre console, every detail reflects the spirit of adventure intertwined with opulence.





Mahindra Thar Earth Performance

Under the hood, the Thar Earth Edition offers a choice between potent petrol and diesel powertrains. It comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine generating 150 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine churns out 130 bhp and 300-320 Nm of torque, ensuring robust performance on any terrain. Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, offering seamless power delivery. Additionally, it comes with a standard 4x4 drivetrain equipped with a low-range transfer case.

Mahindra Thar Earth Pricing and Variants

Starting at Rs. 15.40 lakh for the Petrol MT variant, the Earth Edition lineup extends to the Petrol AT variant priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh. For those inclined towards diesel power, the Diesel MT variant is available at Rs. 16.15 lakh, while the Diesel AT variant offers the convenience of an automatic transmission at Rs. 17.60 lakh.