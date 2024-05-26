Mahindra XUV 3XO Deliveries Begin Today; Check Details

Mahindra has officially started delivering the newly launched XUV 3XO, which debuted at the end of April 2024. This facelifted version of the XUV300 features significant updates in both its interior and exterior design, as well as new features and enhanced safety. While the powertrain options remain the same, there have been notable improvements. The XUV 3XO quickly garnered attention, securing 50,000 bookings within an hour after Mahindra opened the order books on May 15th.

Engine Options

The vehicle is available with three engine options: a 1.2-litre MPFi Turbo-Petrol engine producing 110 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual (6MT) or a 6-speed automatic transmission (6AT); a more powerful 1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-Petrol engine delivering 130 PS and 230 Nm of torque, also available with both 6MT and 6AT options; and a 1.5-litre Diesel engine generating 117 PS and 300 Nm of torque, which can be mated to either a 6-speed manual (6MT) or a 6-speed automated manual transmission (6AMT).

Transmission Updates

The petrol engines in the XUV 3XO now come with an automatic torque converter transmission, unlike the previous automated manual transmission (AMT). This upgrade aims to enhance the driving experience and provide smoother gear shifts.

Design and Features

The facelifted XUV 3XO sports a refreshed look with significant design changes both inside and out. The exterior design has been updated to give the SUV a more modern and aggressive stance. Inside, the cabin features new materials, updated technology, and improved ergonomics to enhance comfort and convenience for passengers.

Safety Enhancements

Mahindra has also focused on improving the safety features of the XUV 3XO. The SUV is equipped with advanced safety technologies to ensure the highest level of protection for its occupants.

With its powerful engines, enhanced transmission options, and modern design, the Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out as a strong contender in its segment. The overwhelming response during the initial booking phase indicates a positive reception from customers, and the commencement of deliveries marks the beginning of what promises to be a successful run for this updated SUV.