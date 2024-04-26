Mahindra XUV 3XO Teaser: Performance, Mileage, And Other Features Revealed

Mahindra is just three days away from unveiling its facelifted XUV300, now called XUV 3XO, on April 29. The company has been releasing frequent teasers to create anticipation among automobile enthusiasts. A recent teaser by the Mahindra reveals about the performance and mileage of the XUV 3XO.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Performance And Mileage Upgrades

According to the recent teaser, Mahindra XUV 3XO will offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the diesel engine, replacing the previous 6-speed AMT. The teaser by Mahindra claims an impressive 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds. The recent video by Mahindra shows ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 20.1 kmpl.

Powertrain and Drive Modes

The XUV 3XO will retain the same petrol and diesel engines as its predecessor. The company has also confirmed that this subcompact SUV will feature familiar drive modes - Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

Features

As per the Mahindra teasers, the XUV 3XO will come with advanced features such as dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and driver display, a segment-first panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, cruise control, push-button start/stop, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. Visually, the XUV 3XO will feature a refreshed grille design, new alloy wheels, and LED-connected taillights. Interiors of the SUV will get a redesigned dashboard layout with a free-floating touchscreen and an updated climate control panel for added convenience and aesthetics. If we talk about safety, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will feature six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).