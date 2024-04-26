Advertisement
NewsAuto
MAHINDRA XUV300

Mahindra XUV 3XO Teaser: Performance, Mileage, And Other Features Revealed

According to the recent teaser, Mahindra XUV 3XO will offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the diesel engine, replacing the previous 6-speed AMT. 

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahindra XUV 3XO Teaser: Performance, Mileage, And Other Features Revealed

Mahindra is just three days away from unveiling its facelifted XUV300, now called XUV 3XO, on April 29. The company has been releasing frequent teasers to create anticipation among automobile enthusiasts. A recent teaser by the  Mahindra reveals about the performance and mileage of the  XUV 3XO.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Performance And Mileage Upgrades

According to the recent teaser, Mahindra XUV 3XO will offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the diesel engine, replacing the previous 6-speed AMT. The teaser by Mahindra claims an impressive 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds. The recent video by Mahindra shows ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 20.1 kmpl.

Powertrain and Drive Modes

The XUV 3XO will retain the same petrol and diesel engines as its predecessor. The company has also confirmed that this subcompact SUV will feature familiar drive modes - Zip, Zap, and Zoom. 

Features

As per the Mahindra teasers, the XUV 3XO will come with advanced features such as dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and driver display, a segment-first panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, cruise control, push-button start/stop, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. Visually, the XUV 3XO will feature a refreshed grille design, new alloy wheels, and LED-connected taillights. Interiors of the SUV will get a redesigned dashboard layout with a free-floating touchscreen and an updated climate control panel for added convenience and aesthetics. If we talk about safety, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will feature six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA Video
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?
DNA Video
DNA: Video of 'Maoist conspiracy' on Rahul Gandhi's seat
DNA Video
DNA: Jailed Sheikh Shahjahan breaks down on camera
DNA Video
DNA: Is your car insurance fake?
DNA Video
DNA: How to stop Hindu-Muslim politics?
DNA Video
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA Video
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?