Mahindra XUV 3XO To Feature Panoramic Sunroof; Check What New Teaser Reveals

The recent teaser by Mahindra suggests that the new XUV 3XO will come with a panoramic sunroof, which will be a first in its segment.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahindra is gearing up to launch its facelifted XUV300 which will be renamed as XUV 3XO. To maintain the anticipation and keep customers curious, the company keep releasing teasers which reveal various features and upgrades of this upcoming compact SUV. The recent teaser suggests that the new XUV 3XO will come with a panoramic sunroof, which will be a first in its class. Read here to know more about it.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Panoramic Sunroof

According to the recent teaser by Mahindra, the XUV 3XO will introduce a dual-pane electric sunroof which is dubbed as the "skyroof". Notably, competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon offer single-pane electric sunroofs. The disclaimer given in the teaser suggests that this feature will only be available in select top-spec variants of the XUV 3XO. Interestingly, the XUV 3XO will be the first SUV in the sub-4 metre category to feature a panoramic sunroof. 

Other Features

As the previous Teasers have revealed, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will feature a larger 10.2-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.2-inch instrument console. The vehicle will come with an AdrenoX-connected car system and remote dual-zone climate control  The SUV will also feature projector LED headlamps and fog lamps for enhanced visibility and style. The XUV 3XO is expected to offer ventilated and powered front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, and a premium audio system.

Safety Features

If we talk about the safety features, the XUV 3XO is expected to feature 6 airbags, an electronic stability program, traction control, a 360-degree surround camera, and a lane watch camera. The addition of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) could further enhance safety, aligning the XUV 3XO with top contenders in its segment like the Venue and Sonet.

