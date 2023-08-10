trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647281
Mahindra XUV300 New Entry-Level Variants Launched In India Starting At Rs 7.99 Lakh: Check Details

With the introduction of the Mahindra XUV300 W2 variant, the prices of the compact SUV now start at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mahindra XUV300 New Entry-Level Variants Launched In India Starting At Rs 7.99 Lakh: Check Details Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra and Mahindra have launched new, most affordable variants of the Mahindra XUV300 with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new W2 variant of the compact SUV is a petrol-powered version of the car launched alongside the W4 Petrol TurboSportTM series variant priced at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the W4 variant was the most-affordable variant of the compact SUV. Furthermore, the car is now available in five variants namely, W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (optional).

With the launch of the new W4 variant, the automaker has enhanced the performance of the car using a 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine. The engine produces 96 kW of power and 230 Nm of peak torque. The power is capable of propelling the car from 0-60 kmph in five seconds. Earlier, this power train option was available W6 variant onwards.

