Mahindra XUV700 crashes into a MASSIVE pole in high-speed accident, saves lives of 3 occupants

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the safest SUVs in India. Probably that's why in a recent accident, the SUV broke a mast pole after a high-speed crash against the mast pole. Later on, the pole fell on the car damaging the vehicle even more. Fortunately, reports suggest that the occupants of the SUV were safe and did not sustain any injuries even after the brutal accident, which ended up destroying the car.

Based on reports, the accident occurred on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway late at night. However, the exact cause of the crash is not known yet. Though, the reports suggest that the accident was caused because of the car's high speed and the impact of the crash caused the high-mast light pole installed on the side of the road to break. Later on, the pole fell on the Mahindra XUV700.

The images of the accident were uploaded in a YouTube video showing the damage sustained by the SUV after the accident. Based on the images, the front end of the Mahindra XUV700 was completely damaged. The accident crumpled the front end causing parts of the SUV to break off. However, even after the crash, the pillars of the car are intact, and the rear end seems to be scarcely damaged.

At the time of the accident, Mahindra XUV700 had three occupants, and the three of them were safe after the accident. The safety of the occupants can be credited to the SUV's build. Recently conducted Global NCAP safety tests confirmed the fact by giving the car a 5-star safety rating in the crash tests. More specifically, the SUV got a 5-star in adult protection and a 4-star rating in child safety protection.

Furthermore, the Mahindra XUV700 comes with multiple safety features like dual front airbags, ABS, pre-tensioned seatbelts, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The highest-spec trims come with additional safety measures, including ESC and ADAS capabilities.