NASEER KHAN

Car collector and entrepreneur Naseer Khan buys India’s most expensive supercar McLaren 765LT Spider, video goes VIRAL- Watch

Car collector and entrepreneur Naseer Khan took the internet by storm through his new Mclaren 765LT spider. He also posted a video of his brand new car.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Car collector and entrepreneur Naseer Khan has taken the internet by storm through his new MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER. The reel he posted on Instagram with his new and expensive supercar instantly went viral and received love from his fans and followers. The supercar bought by Naseer Khan is the McLaren 765 LT Spider version which is the most expensive of all GTs and is worth Rs 12 crore. 

“Welcome Home MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER What a majestic place to take delivery of This beauty!,” he captioned the post. Fans were quite amazed to see the car and as soon as they saw the reel and the photo, they started pouring in their love in the comments section. “Big congratulations sir, wish to see you in that,” commented one user. “Congratulations sir what a beast,” added another user with fire emojis. 

In the photo and the reels he shared, he could be seen wearing a full brown outfit as he posed with his brand-new red coloured McLaren 765 LT Spider version. Naseer is the first customer of the car in India. The magnificent car is one of the fastest convertibles the McLaren has ever made. Other than this, the supercar offers an extremely aerodynamic design like the coupe version. One of the most amazing things about this is that the roof of this convertible car unfolds in just 11 seconds.

Naseer Khan is a Hyderabad based businessman who is known for his enthusiasm for expensive cars. He often keeps on sharing the videos of his cars on social media. 

