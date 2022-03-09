Mahindra XUV700 not to get THESE features due to chip shortage

Mahindra's XUV700 has been met with overwhelming interest from Indian buyers since it was launched in August 2021. Delivery of the new flagship SUV from Mahindra began in the same year, but many customers complain about the long waiting period.

In the latest update, Mahindra XUV700 owners that are ready to take delivery of their SUVs have been informed by the dealers that the SUV will not come with a 2nd key or sequential turn indicators in the tail lamps. This is applicable only to buyers of AX5, AX7 and AX7L models. When taking delivery, customers must sign an acknowledgment form.

Mahindra and Mahindra is not the only manufacturer that has removed features from their cars. Due to shortages of chips, Skoda and Volkswagen also removed the auto-folding mirrors from all variants of Kushaq and Taigun respectively.

Read also: Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 unveiled in white colour with black alloys

Mahindra dealers will install sequential turn indicators once they are available in future and customers will receive the second smart key within the next six months.

Mahindra XUV700 SUV comes with two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine which makes 197 HP and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which makes 182 HP and 420 Nm of torque. Both come with the option for a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute