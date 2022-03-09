हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra

Mahindra XUV700 not to get THESE features due to chip shortage

Mahindra XUV700 competes against the likes of Tata Safari/ Harrier, MG Hector/ Hector Plus and also 5-seater SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Mahindra XUV700 not to get THESE features due to chip shortage
Image for representation

Mahindra's XUV700 has been met with overwhelming interest from Indian buyers since it was launched in August 2021. Delivery of the new flagship SUV from Mahindra began in the same year, but many customers complain about the long waiting period.

In the latest update, Mahindra XUV700 owners that are ready to take delivery of their SUVs have been informed by the dealers that the SUV will not come with a 2nd key or sequential turn indicators in the tail lamps. This is applicable only to buyers of AX5, AX7 and AX7L models. When taking delivery, customers must sign an acknowledgment form.

Mahindra and Mahindra is not the only manufacturer that has removed features from their cars. Due to shortages of chips, Skoda and Volkswagen also removed the auto-folding mirrors from all variants of Kushaq and Taigun respectively.

Read also: Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 unveiled in white colour with black alloys

Mahindra dealers will install sequential turn indicators once they are available in future and customers will receive the second smart key within the next six months.

Mahindra XUV700 SUV comes with two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine which makes 197 HP and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which makes 182 HP and 420 Nm of torque. Both come with the option for a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MahindraMahindra XUV700Mahindra SUVsXUV700
Next
Story

Flight service to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from Puducherry to resume from March 27

Must Watch

PT11M54S

Russia-Ukraine war update: President Zelenskyy speaks with Canadian PM Trudeau