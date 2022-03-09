Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 unveiled in white colour with black alloys

As part of Bajaj's efforts to keep its customers interested, the company regularly updates its product line-up. In its latest move, Bajaj has unveiled new colour schemes for its popular 160cc naked bike, the Pulsar NS 160.

In the latest update, the Pulsar NS 160 comes with a new dual-tone paint scheme that features a combination of white and black that gives the bike a sporty street-fighter appearance.

Fuel tanks and fairings are painted in white, whereas, the front headlamp cowl, side panels, front and rear fenders, engine gearbox assembly, and grab rails are painted black. Furthermore, the bike has red accents on the rear fender, wheel rims and the front fairing.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that makes 15.3 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike has a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlight, an LED taillight.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 competes against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha MT15 and Hero Xtreme 160R. Pulsar NS160 is available for Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

