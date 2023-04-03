Mahindra XUV700 Owner Leaves Driver Seat Vacant In Autopilot Mode, Misusing ADAS: Watch

ADAS is an acronym for a set of active safety features offered on modern-day day cars to keep occupants safe. The human race, however, is known to perish the advantages of any device with its misuse. Something similar has cropped up on the internet many times when we take adaptive cruise control in the discussion. Recently, a Mahindra XUV700 owner shared a video on the internet, where the car is being driven with the driver seat left vacant. Of course not, a ghost wasn’t driving the car, but it was left to cruise on the adaptive cruise control function. The video was then uploaded on YouTube by Nikhil Rana, highlighting the side effects of this stunt.

In the YouTube video, the Mahindra XUV700 is cruising on what seems like an expressway with lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control in funcion. Therefore, it is also steering without any human intervention. Interestingly, the driver is seen sitting on the co-driver seat in a rather dangerous fashion, by using the dashboard as a backrest.

It should be noted that the system disengages after a while if it cannot detect any hands on the steering wheel after a certain set of warnings. Thereby, increasing the risk of the car going out of control. Moreover, the system works on the basis of lane markings, which when not found, the system fails to serve the purpose. Any of these conditions can result in a major mishap.

While you might think that when no one is found in the driver seat, it should stop functioning. However, the user has tricked the system by putting the seat belt in place. Well, a loophole was found to put the system to use.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Jimny Comparison: Which Sub-4m SUV You Should Buy?

It is indeed a wrongful act of the owner to misuse the system in such a way that it puts the lives of other road users at risk. The ADAS is a system designed to increase road safety and bring down the number of accidents that happen on roads. However, such incidents are shedding the light on how the system can be tricked to make it more dangerous for both users and other road users.