Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Jimny Comparison: Which Sub-4m SUV You Should Buy?

Maruti Suzuki is focussing on hatchbacks and SUVs. Unlike other brands, it has decided to keep away from sedans for a while. The recent SUV launches from the company - Brezza and Grand Vitara are taking the market by storm. In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is managing to rule the sales tally, by averaging at around 15,000 units a month. Furthermore, the company will soon have a new compact SUV launched in India - Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The 2023 Jimny will sit under the 4m length barrier, and it will utilise almost the same powertrain as the Brezza. But which should you buy? Read along to find out the answer.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Comparison: Design

Crossover is what the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is. It does feel like a jacked-up hatchback from some angles, but the overall styling and silhouette are appealing. Furthermore, the upright nose, flat bonnet, roof rails, black cladding and more add to its SUV appeal. However, it still looks contemporary and has some British inspiration in its design. After all, it sits on a monocoque architecture.

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny is underpinned by a ladder-frame architecture, making it a thorough-bred conventional SUV in all ways. Its body-on-frame set-up is undistinguishable, and it seems to be designed with a ruler in hand. Straight lines, boxy body shell, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and circular headlamps, are all its key highlights.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Comparison: Dimensions

Although both SUVs are utilising the sub-4m length barrier to save on taxes, they are somewhat interestingly different in terms of dimensions. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a length of 3,995 mm, and it is 1,790 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall. Its wheelbase and ground clearance stand at 2,500 mm and 200 mm, respectively. As regards boot space, the Brezza has a trunk volume of 328 litres.

Coming down to the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, it is 3,985 mm long with the spare wheel included. Yes, it is 10 mm smaller than the Brezza, and it is also 145 mm narrower than the Brezza with a width of 1,645 mm. In terms of height, the Jimny stands 35 mm taller with an overall height of 1,720 mm. Perhaps, it has a longer wheelbase of 2,590 mm and a higher ground clearance of 210 mm. Well, it is better to refrain from talking about approach, departure, and break-over angle, since Jimny has a clear win in this regard. Saly, Jimny has a smaller boot, extending to only 208 litres.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Comparison: Powertrain

On a larger canvas, both Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Jimny get the same engine - a 1.5L NA petrol. However, the former gets it with Dual Jet and mild-hybrid technology, which the latter misses out on. As a result, the Brezza has a peak power output of 103 PS and 138 Nm of max torque. It gets two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Also, the Brezza is a front-wheel-drive vehicle.

The peak power output on the Jimny stands at 105 PS, while the engine develops 134.2 Nm of peak torque. The Jimny will be sold with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Also, there will be a low-ratio gearbox, along with a 4X4 transfer case and limited slip differentials.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Comparison: Features

Of course, Brezza has a clear win in this regard. It gets a heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera, wireless phone charger, electric sunroof, height adjustable seat belts and more. The Jimny, on the other hand, fails to get any of these features.

Although, the Jimny does come with 6 airbags, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, keyless entry & go, hill hold control, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and more, like the Brezza. However, the Jimny does get some extra features, namely hill descent control and limited slip differential, which will help it off the road.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Comparison: Final Words

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny will retail in only two variants - Alpha and Zeta. Thus, it is only comparable with the top-spec trims of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, in terms of price and features. In fact, the prices for the off-roader are yet to be announced. Talking of the overall flavours of these cars, the Brezza will fit well with someone who’s more into urban runabouts and takes bad roads often. However, Jimny will serve the purpose for those who are always interested in taking a detour via the unmetalled paths. With a more hardcore and utilitarian approach, the Jimny is purely for adventure junkies. The Brezza, of course, has a more cocooned ride. Thus, being more comfortable.