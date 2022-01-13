New Range Rover bookings open, priced at Rs 2.31 crore in India: details here

Luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced that they have started the booking for all new 2022 Range Rover. The car is priced at Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom). This car comes with updated looks; they seem to have eliminated most of the curves on the body. To improve the car's premium look, the car has been given a matte look.

The interior and exterior of the new Range Rover have been upgraded. The exterior comes with a waistline that runs throughout the body without any breaks. The windows seem to be integrated into the doors. Similarly, the interior gets premium updates with looks beating any other Land Rover. It gets a 13.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with a minimalist console alongside a myriad of features.

The new Range Rover is updated to work with a Hybrid tech. It comes with three powertrain options, namely 3.0-litre diesel, 3.0-litre petrol and new 4.4-litre petrol. The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency.

Read also: Mercedes-Benz leads luxury car sales in India, to launch these cars in 2022

"The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India, and the new fifth-generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The automaker said that the system's belt-integrated starter motor ensures responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating. The new Range Rover will compete against luxury cars like Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS. In India, the Mercedes is priced at Rs 2.47 crore, while the Bentayaga is priced at Rs 4.10 crore after the launch of the facelift version.

With inputs from PTI.

Live TV

#mute