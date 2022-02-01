Mahindra XUV700 SUV imagined as a 6x6 pickup-truck looks solid: Check here

Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the most important car launches in 2021. Not only is the car gaining traction on the internet, in reality too, it is selling like hot cakes, with waiting period reaching as high as 12-15 months for some variants. There have been around 14,000 XUV700 vehicles delivered in Indian market so far, and the manufacturer plans on increasing production capacity to fulfill pending orders soon.

The XUV700 6x6 concept pickup truck was created by digital artist Amogh (@amgstop), and it features the same front design as the stock vehicle, but major changes have been made on the rest of the SUV.

There are huge off-road tyres shod on wide alloy wheels at the sides. The third row of seats has been removed to make room for the loading bed. The vehicle has been stretched beyond the C-pillar. In order to accommodate the additional axle and wheels, the rear wheel arches have also been elongated.

It has a partially covered bed, and its spare wheels have been stowed at the back in the Dakar style, with belts straps holding them in place. The tail and the remaining portion of the truck, is the same as the stock SUV, including the sharp LED taillights, the twin peaks logo on the tailgate.

Mahindra's 6x6 digital XUV700 comes with dual exhaust. Furthermore, on the window sills and the top of the loading bed, there's a chrome line running longitudinally. Over the front windscreen are also LED light bars and a custom roof rack.

Two engine options are available in the Mahindra XUV700 SUV- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel or a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gear box, while the all-wheel-drive system is only available on top-spec diesel models.

