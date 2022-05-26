Mahindra XUV700 waiting period extends to 2 years: Book now, get in 2024

Issues like semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain crisis, and the pandemic have only helped in creating a long waiting list for the cars in demand. Initially, Mahindra Thar and Hyundai Creta enjoyed a long waiting period, but now the Mahindra XUV700 has the longest waiting period in the country. The SUV went on sale in India last year, and the automaker received 50,000 orders in a short period. While the high demand raised the waiting period, aforementioned issues have further hampered the delivery timeline. Currently, the Mahindra flagship boasts a waiting period of up to 2 years.

Yes! You read that perfectly right. In case you plan to book your Mahindra XUV700 today, the delivery will happen sometime in the year 2024. As per dealer input, the range-topping AX7L variant has a waiting period of close to 2 years. Irrespective of the powertrain you choose, the AX7L variant has a waiting period of 22 months.

Moving over to the AX7 trim, Mahindra will take around 20 months to deliver the vehicle, if booked today. Next on the list is the AX5 variant, which has a waiting period of 5 months in the petrol guise, while the diesel iteration has a waiting duration of 11 months. The AX3 trim remains the entry-point to the AX (AdrenoX) line-up, and it has a similar waiting period as the AX5 variant - 5 months for the petrol trim and 11 months for the diesel trim.

Lastly, the base-spec MX variant of the Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period of 5 months with the mStallion turbo-petrol motor and up to 7 months with the mHawk turbocharged oil burner. The XUV700 is available with two transmission choices - 6-speed AT and 6-speed MT.