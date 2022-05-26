Ahead of India launch, Kia EV6 gets 5-star safety rating in ANCAP crash test

Kia EV6 is scheduled to launch in India soon and right before the launch of the electric car in the country, ANCAP has given a five-star rating to the car in its recent series of crash tests, along with the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class. These vehicles were tested alongside other vehicles like Volvo C40 Recharge, Opel/ Vauxhall Astra, and Peugeot 308, and the results for them have also been announced. In the tests, Volvo received a five-star rating while the other vehicles managed to get four stars. It is to be noted that the Kia EV6 was unveiled last year in India and is going to have the title of Kia's first fully electric vehicle in India.

“Today’s results demonstrate that models across a range of market segments, brands and powertrains can continue to achieve the highest levels of safety for Australian and New Zealand consumers,” ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg. pic.twitter.com/W8THYLyCFW — ANCAP Safety Ratings (@ANCAPsafety) May 26, 2022

As per the safety testing agency, the vehicles with five-star ratings have performed remarkably well in the crash tests. Giving more details, the testing agency also mentioned that the primary difference between the five stars and four-star vehicles is because of ADAS. Moving on, as per the testing agency, the Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class, Volvo and C40 Recharge performed really well for the child occupants in the tests.

ANCAP stated that the Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class, and Volvo C40 Recharge all had consistently good results for child occupant protection. The VRU protection offered by the EV6, C-Class, and C40 Recharge is the most significant distinction between them. While the C-Class comes fitted with an active bonnet, it outperforms the Kia EV6 by a significant margin. In terms of overall assistance technologies, the Volvo C40 Recharge came out on top. Despite its unique, boxy design.

Talking about the Kia EV6, the e-SUV will not be constructed in India and will instead arrive as a CBU, it will be subject to high import duty. As a result, a hefty price tag can be envisaged. It will compete with the Volvo XC40 Recharge when it is released, and it will share some features with the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Following the launch of the Kia EV6, the company expects to introduce a slew of further electric vehicles. This is part of Kia India's aim to launch six new electric vehicles in the country by 2024.