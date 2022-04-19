The Mahindra XUV700 has been very well received by Indian consumers since its premiere in August 2021, and the demand for the vehicle has been extraordinarily high ever since the booking window was opened on October 7. The demand is so high that a waiting period of 21 months is required to secure this particular SUV. Currently, there are relatively few examples of customised Mahindra XUV700 on the market, and one of them is this Nardo Grey wrapped Mahindra XUV700.

Nardo Grey was popularised by Audi's usage of the colour on its high-performance automobiles. Because of the Nardo Grey colour wrap used on this XUV700, the SUV seems boring and uninspired, as the XUV700's character lines are somewhat hidden by the colour scheme used. As far as we know, no interior alterations were made to the SUV.

Taking a look at the photographs, we can see that the SUV's exterior has been wrapped in Nardo Grey. The alloy wheels, roof rails, grille, and plastic cladding retain their original colours, as does the plastic cladding. In part as a result of its distinctive colour, this SUV looks so stylish yet understated.

Read also: China-specific Audi urbansphere concept unveiled, previews future of mobility

Mahindra XUV700 prices vary from Rs 12.96 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 23.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the AX trim, the MX trim is only available in a 5-seat configuration, while the AX trim is available in both 5 and 7-seat configurations. The AX trim is further broken into four distinct variants, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L.

Mahindra XUV700 is available with 2 engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The 2.2-litre diesel engine on the other hand is offered in two states of tune. In MX trim, the diesel engine produces 155 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque and is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the AX trim, the engine produces 185 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque with a 6-speed manual gearbox. If you opt for a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, then the torque output is increased to 450 Nm.

The XUV700 is also available with an all-wheel drive system, but only in the top-of-the-line diesel version with automatic transmission.

Image source

Live TV

#mute