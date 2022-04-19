हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra

Mahindra XUV700 with a Nardo Grey wrap looks both stylish yet understated, check pics

Despite being one of the most popular SUVs in its class, the Mahindra XUV700 has been plagued by large delivery delays owing to chip shortages and excessive demand.

Mahindra XUV700 with a Nardo Grey wrap looks both stylish yet understated, check pics
Image souurce: Team-BHP

The Mahindra XUV700 has been very well received by Indian consumers since its premiere in August 2021, and the demand for the vehicle has been extraordinarily high ever since the booking window was opened on October 7. The demand is so high that a waiting period of 21 months is required to secure this particular SUV. Currently, there are relatively few examples of customised Mahindra XUV700 on the market, and one of them is this Nardo Grey wrapped Mahindra XUV700.

Nardo Grey was popularised by Audi's usage of the colour on its high-performance automobiles. Because of the Nardo Grey colour wrap used on this XUV700, the SUV seems boring and uninspired, as the XUV700's character lines are somewhat hidden by the colour scheme used. As far as we know, no interior alterations were made to the SUV.

Taking a look at the photographs, we can see that the SUV's exterior has been wrapped in Nardo Grey. The alloy wheels, roof rails, grille, and plastic cladding retain their original colours, as does the plastic cladding. In part as a result of its distinctive colour, this SUV looks so stylish yet understated.

Read also: China-specific Audi urbansphere concept unveiled, previews future of mobility

Mahindra XUV700 prices vary from Rs 12.96 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 23.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the AX trim, the MX trim is only available in a 5-seat configuration, while the AX trim is available in both 5 and 7-seat configurations. The AX trim is further broken into four distinct variants, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L.

Mahindra XUV700 is available with 2 engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The 2.2-litre diesel engine on the other hand is offered in two states of tune. In MX trim, the diesel engine produces 155 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque and is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the AX trim, the engine produces 185 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque with a 6-speed manual gearbox. If you opt for a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, then the torque output is increased to 450 Nm.

The XUV700 is also available with an all-wheel drive system, but only in the top-of-the-line diesel version with automatic transmission.

Image source

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MahindraMahindra XUV700Mahindra SUVXUV700
Next
Story

2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour with airbag launched in India, priced at Rs 39.20 lakh

Must Watch

PT16M56S

Understand the complete 'chronology' of Jahangirpuri violence