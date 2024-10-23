Upcoming Mahindra EV - XUV 3XO EV: Mahindra & Mahindra has planned to launch a series of new born-electric SUVs, with the first arriving in December 2024. Additionally, the indigenous automaker is working on the electric version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, a subcompact SUV. This new EV will compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV and its higher variants will rival the lower trims of the MG ZS EV. The XUV 3XO EV is expected to be priced higher than its current ICE version (petrol and diesel models), which are priced between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to media reports, the XUV 3XO EV will look slightly different from its ICE version, carrying a few EV-specific elements. It might get a closed-off grille and a charging port on the front fender. Copper accents on the roof and badging will highlight its electric identity. Most of the other design elements, including alloy wheels and connected LED taillamps, will remain the same as the ICE model.

Inside, the XUV 3XO EV might feature a dual-tone white and black theme with white seat upholstery. It is expected to get a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic AC, and a wireless phone charger.

The specifications are still under wraps, but the XUV 3XO EV might share its powertrains with the XUV400 EV, which includes battery options of 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh, paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. The smaller battery could offer a range of 375km, while the larger one might provide up to 456km.