Mumbai Police

Man arrested by Mumbai Police for sitting on the bonnet of a moving car

A video went viral showing a person sitting on the bonnet of a moving car; Mumbai Police took action following the video and arrested the accused.

Image for representation

There have been many incidents when people have been arrested because of doing stunts on their vehicles. One such recent event came to light when a man was arrested for sitting on the bonnet of a Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

The incident was noticed when a video of a man sitting on the bonnet of a car went viral on the internet. Taking action, Mumbai Police arrested the person sitting on the car's bonnet along with the driver, following the video.

As per the reports, the car was spotted in Bandra on a flyover. The accused have been identified as Imran Ansari and Gulfam Ansari. Both the accused used the car owned by a private firm for the stunt. This is also the place they work.

Also read: Special Mobility Zones with no petrol/ diesel vehicle movement to be introduced in India

The reports say that the incident occurred while the accused were heading towards BKC. While Gulfam was driving the car, Imran sat on the bonnet. Following the video, the cops called the control room. The control room attempted but failed to find the vehicle. Finally, the two were apprehended by the police in Kurla.

Both the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 279 and 336. These sections cover rash driving and endangering the lives of others or personal safety. Mumbai Police also released a video of the accused where they can be seen apologising and confessing for the stunts.

