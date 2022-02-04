हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Finance Minister

Special Mobility Zones with no petrol/ diesel vehicle movement to be introduced in India

The concept of restricted zones can be soon introduced in India, as per the budget speech of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to move towards the goal of net-zero emissions.

Special Mobility Zones with no petrol/ diesel vehicle movement to be introduced in India
Image for representation

India is keen on making advancements towards achieving net-zero emissions as per the announcement made at the Glasgow summit. This announcement is backed by the speech of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the details of the Union Budget. 

One of the many promises to move India towards this goal is restricted zones, where any vehicle with an internal combustion engine (ICE) won't be allowed. In her speech Finance Minister said, "To promote a shift to the use of public transport in urban areas, special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy to be introduced."

The details about the implementation of the policies are not known yet. There are many questions surrounding the policy, like whether the restricted areas have a complete ban on vehicles with ICE or if owners would have to pay certain extra charges to go in such areas (like in European countries).

Also read: Skoda offering Rs 15,000 discount on Kushaq due to chip shortage, deletes this feature

There are already many moves in action to reduce pollution and keep it in check. Like pollution norms compliant engines, allowance of modification to replace diesel and petrol engine with CNG engines, ban on cars older than certain age among other things.

The restricted zones are most likely to be set up in areas that are more ecologically sensitive, like wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. They might also include tourist destinations and hill stations with ecological sensitivity. The restricted areas can be gradually introduced in major cities with poor air quality.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Finance MinisterSpecial zonesBudget 2022Auto news
Next
Story

All flight operations at Srinagar Airport stopped on weekends after 5 PM, know why

Must Watch

PT7M6S

Bollywood Breaking: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai trailer released