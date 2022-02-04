Special Mobility Zones with no petrol/ diesel vehicle movement to be introduced in India

India is keen on making advancements towards achieving net-zero emissions as per the announcement made at the Glasgow summit. This announcement is backed by the speech of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the details of the Union Budget.

One of the many promises to move India towards this goal is restricted zones, where any vehicle with an internal combustion engine (ICE) won't be allowed. In her speech Finance Minister said, "To promote a shift to the use of public transport in urban areas, special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy to be introduced."

The details about the implementation of the policies are not known yet. There are many questions surrounding the policy, like whether the restricted areas have a complete ban on vehicles with ICE or if owners would have to pay certain extra charges to go in such areas (like in European countries).

There are already many moves in action to reduce pollution and keep it in check. Like pollution norms compliant engines, allowance of modification to replace diesel and petrol engine with CNG engines, ban on cars older than certain age among other things.

The restricted zones are most likely to be set up in areas that are more ecologically sensitive, like wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. They might also include tourist destinations and hill stations with ecological sensitivity. The restricted areas can be gradually introduced in major cities with poor air quality.

