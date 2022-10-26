Man buys TVS scooter by paying Rs 50,000 in coins; dealership staff goes BONKERS counting

Time and again, Indians have shown off their attention-seeking skills. This time around, a video of a man buying a TVS Jupiter with Rs 10 coins, worth Rs 50,000. The man paid the downpayment for the TVS Jupiter with just coins. The incident took place in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, wherein the man handed over 5,000 coins in total. In the video, the dealership staff of the authorised showroom of TVS can be seen counting coins. While the video has already gone viral on social media, it is catching the attention of netizens. Also, it isn’t the first time someone has done something of this sort.

Even earlier, people have used bizarre ways of making payments to buy cars or motorcycles. However, as per new rules of RBI, only payment of up to Rs 2 lakh in cash can be accepted, after which the dealership can charge additional tax. As for the TVS Jupiter, the scooter can be bought by making full payment in cash since it is priced from Rs 69,990 to Rs 85,246.

Talking of the scooter, it is available in two engine options - 110 cc and 125 cc, with both of them using a CVT unit. The former is available in a total of 5 variants, and its motor belts out a peak power output of 7.9 PS and 8.8 Nm of max torque. The scooter rides on a set of 12-inch rims, which can be either alloy or steel rims, depending upon the variant you choose.

With a telescopic front fork and preload adjustable suspension, Jupiter weighs 107 kilos. The Jupiter 125, on the other hand, puts out 8.16 PS against 10.5 Nm as its max output. Also, the more powerful Jupiter is heavier by a kilo. In comparison to the lesser Jupiter 110, the Jupiter 125 gets a fuel tank that is fixed in the floorboard.