AUTO NEWS

Man Riding Two-Wheeler Killed After Hit By Auto Rickshaw Driven By Female Foreign Tourist

Pune Hit & Run Case: A 55-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed on Monday in a hit-and-run accident involving an auto rickshaw allegedly driven by a female foreign tourist in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said.

|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 06:03 PM IST|Source: PTI
Man Riding Two-Wheeler Killed After Hit By Auto Rickshaw Driven By Female Foreign Tourist Representative Image

Man Riding Two-Wheeler Killed In Hit & Run Case: A 55-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed on Monday in a hit-and-run accident involving an auto rickshaw allegedly driven by a female foreign tourist in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said. The deceased, identified as Balasaheb Dere, was on his two-wheeler when the speeding auto-rickshaw struck him and his 37-year-old friend, Sanjay Jadhav this morning on the Narayangaon-Ozar Road in Junnar town.

Dere succumbed to his injuries, while Jadhav sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical attention. The incident occurred when the speeding autorickshaw was overtaking a two-wheeler, a police official said. The rickshaw was driven by a female foreign tourist and her companions were travelling in the three-wheeler, the official said quoting the injured person.

They fled the scene without offering assistance, he said. The accused persons fled the spot in the same auto rickshaw and travelled to Nashik district to evade arrest, he said.

Police intercepted the suspects in Nashik district after receiving a tip-off about the vehicle. They are now being transported back to Narayangaon Police Station for further questioning. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

