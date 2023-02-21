topStoriesenglish2575579
NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI

Man Sits on Bonnet of Fast-Moving Maruti Suzuki Swift to Make Reel, Gets Rs 70,000 Challan: Watch Video

The viral video shows the man sitting and posing on the bonnet of a fast-moving Maruti Suzuki Swift while he holds his phone and gets his video recorded.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Man Sits on Bonnet of Fast-Moving Maruti Suzuki Swift to Make Reel, Gets Rs 70,000 Challan: Watch Video

Social Media often gets videos showing men doing perilous stunts with their cars. At times, these stunts not only endanger the person performing them but also other people on the road. Examples of such activities often include dangerous driving, overspeed on public roads, performing stunts, and inappropriate use of vehicles. In one such incident, a video of a man making a video while sitting on the bonnet of a fast-moving Maruti Suzuki Swift is doing rounds on the internet. 

The video shared on Instagram by a user named Utkarsh Solanki shows a man sitting on the bonnet of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. The man can be seen using his smartphone while he is sitting at the front end of the car. Later, in the video, he even poses to click pictures of the fast-moving car. The video ends with the driver of the Swift doing drifts with the hatchback.

Also read: Scam Alert: Man Jumps in Front of Car on Highway, Caught on Camera; Here's How to Avoid?

Immediately after this video became viral, police officers reacted. They imposed a Rs 70,000 fine on this man, as per the information shared in the video. Although, the charges against the man are not known. However, it is to be noted that the stunts performed in the video are extremely dangerous and can even be life-threatening. In addition, the person endangered his safety along with the safety of other commuters on the road.

Previously, in a similar incident, Noida Police took action against a person driving a Mahindra Scorpio rashly. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media following which Uttar Pradesh police took action and slapped a fine on the drivers of the car under multiple charges. At the time, the SUV owner was issued a challan of Rs 25,500 for his illegal activities. The Mahindra Scorpio was also seized by the police, who also brought a lawsuit to have the driver's license and the registration of the Mahindra Scorpio revoked.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'