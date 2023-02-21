Man Sits on Bonnet of Fast-Moving Maruti Suzuki Swift to Make Reel, Gets Rs 70,000 Challan: Watch Video

Social Media often gets videos showing men doing perilous stunts with their cars. At times, these stunts not only endanger the person performing them but also other people on the road. Examples of such activities often include dangerous driving, overspeed on public roads, performing stunts, and inappropriate use of vehicles. In one such incident, a video of a man making a video while sitting on the bonnet of a fast-moving Maruti Suzuki Swift is doing rounds on the internet.

The video shared on Instagram by a user named Utkarsh Solanki shows a man sitting on the bonnet of a Maruti Suzuki Swift. The man can be seen using his smartphone while he is sitting at the front end of the car. Later, in the video, he even poses to click pictures of the fast-moving car. The video ends with the driver of the Swift doing drifts with the hatchback.

Immediately after this video became viral, police officers reacted. They imposed a Rs 70,000 fine on this man, as per the information shared in the video. Although, the charges against the man are not known. However, it is to be noted that the stunts performed in the video are extremely dangerous and can even be life-threatening. In addition, the person endangered his safety along with the safety of other commuters on the road.

Previously, in a similar incident, Noida Police took action against a person driving a Mahindra Scorpio rashly. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media following which Uttar Pradesh police took action and slapped a fine on the drivers of the car under multiple charges. At the time, the SUV owner was issued a challan of Rs 25,500 for his illegal activities. The Mahindra Scorpio was also seized by the police, who also brought a lawsuit to have the driver's license and the registration of the Mahindra Scorpio revoked.