Scam Alert: Man Jumps in Front of Car on Highway, Caught on Camera; Here's How to Avoid?

Scammers online and offline keep finding new ways to trap people. Sometimes these ways can be complicated, whereas sometimes they can be trivial things like jumping in front of a car. In one such incident, a scammer on a highway jumped in front of a fast-moving car probably to get money by scaring the driver. The incident was recorded on the dashcam used by the car owner and has now been shared on social media. It is to be noted that the incident seems to have occurred on an Indian highway with fast-moving traffic.

The video shows the driver's point of view and starts by showing the car cruising on a highway. Moving ahead on the video, a person on the left corner of a screen can be seen running towards the moving. However, once he sees the car coming close, the person cautiously stops for a moment and then continues his run toward the car.

Once the person is close enough, he jumps on the car's bonnet, hitting the windshield with his back. After what seems like an accident, the person gets down and starts walking away from the car. However, he still seems to have hopes of scamming the owner of the car and seems to be talking to the people inside. That's when one of the occupants tells the person that they have a dashcam. After hearing this he moves to the side of the road making way for the car to go ahead.

Little perks of having a Dashcam!



Video shared in my car owners group! pic.twitter.com/2sED8qy1uv February 17, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Little Perks of having a Dashcam!" has gone viral on the internet and has amassed over 124 thousand views. It is to be noted that all such scams can be avoided if a driver is using a dashcam to document his journey. Many social media users in the comment section affirmed the fact and use of dashcams.

A dashcam can help people gather first-hand evidence of an accident and protect car owners from undisciplined drivers. Furthermore, it can also help prevent fraud as in the aforementioned situation.