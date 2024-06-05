Advertisement
Maruti Launches 'Dream Series Limited Edition' Cars; Check Prices Here

New Maruti Cars: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the exclusive ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for three popular models- the Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+, and Celerio LXI, all priced attractively at Rs. 4.99 lakh.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maruti Suzuki- Dream Series Limited Edition: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the exclusive ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for three popular models- the Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+, and Celerio LXI, all priced attractively at Rs. 4.99 lakh. The ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models will only be available for the month of June 2024, and are being sold by Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.

MSIL Statement On ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’
 
Commenting on the latest development, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) at MSIL, said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we understand the crucial role that affordable entry-level cars play in the sustained growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.”

"These special variants will offer a compelling package of model-specific enhancements designed to elevate existing key product unique selling propositions with safety and utility features," the Maruti Suzuki stated in a press release. "It offers enhanced features at attractive prices to Maruti Suzuki’s valued customers," it added.

Price Reduction In AGS Lineup

Recently, the Company announced a price cut for AGS variants of select models such as Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, FRONX, and Ignis. "This strategic move (Price cut) responds to the growing demand for automatic transmission vehicles in India, while reinforcing Maruti Suzuki's commitment to democratize technology at accessible price points," MSIL added.

Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh, the S-Presso from Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh, and the Celerio ranging between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.10 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

