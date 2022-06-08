Maruti Suzuki Arena discounts: Up to Rs 39,000 off on WagonR, Swift, and more

With the Indian automotive market unfolding to its max potential, carmakers are offering interesting deals on their product line-up to post huge numbers on the sales tally. The largest carmaker in the country - Maruti Suzuki, is also offering great deals on its model line-up to revamp its sales figures. The company has registered a massive drop in sales after the lockdown and is making efforts to post higher numbers. These offers are also a part of the exercise, it seems. In case you were planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this month, here’s how much you’ll be able to save.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The entry-level car of the brand is available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. These deals are applicable on the base-spec STD trim only. Higher variants, on the other hand, can be bought with a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The minuscule SUV of the brand is indeed a fun little car to drive. Buying it this month will save you Rs 10,000 in the form of an exchange bonus and a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The new-gen avatar of the Celerio is impressing the Indian audience. The hatchback managed to post a YoY hike of 4,000%. Now, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The country’s best-selling car - Maruti Suzuki WagonR, can be bought with an upfront cash benefit of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. If bought with the 1.2L power plant, the exchange bonus and cash discount reduce to Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Tuner’s delight and enthusiasts’ favourite, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, is now on sale with a 1.2L 90 PS petrol motor. The hatchback can now be had with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 4,000, and a cash benefit of Rs 15,000.

Also read - Top 5 upcoming Hyundai cars in India: Hyundai Venue facelift to Hyundai Creta facelift

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Swift-based sedan - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, can be bought with total discounts of up to Rs 17,500. The deal includes a Rs 2,500 corporate discount, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, and Rs 5,000 cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

While the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is ready to go on sale in the facelifted avatar, the automaker is offering a cash benefit of Rs 5,000 on its purchase this month. Moreover, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 2,500 are further applicable on its purchase this month.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The only van that Maruti Suzuki sells in the Indian market - Eeco, is also on sale with a couple of offers this month. To start with, an upfront cash benefit of Rs 10,000 is being offered in addition to the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,500.

The company is currently not offering any discount on its CNG line-up whatsoever.