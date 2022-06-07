Hyundai is consistent in updating its model line-up in our market. The company launched a slew of products amidst the pandemic, and it is now preparing another pack of new ones to freshen up its line-up. Hyundai is expected to launch around 7 new models in the Indian market. However, we pick the top 5 out of the list to give you an idea of what lies ahead in the future from Hyundai’s stable. So, read on to find out about the top 5 upcoming Hyundai cars in India.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

The launch of the Hyundai Venue facelift is right around the corner. The brand has already revealed the vehicle digitally, while the launch is slated to happen on June 16. In the facelifted avatar, the Venue facelift will don updated styling and will come equipped with some extra features over the outgoing model. An N-Line variant is also on the cards.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling model of the South Korean carmaker in the Indian market. The SUV has been around in the Indian market for a couple of years. Now, it is due for an update. In fact, the international market already has received the facelifted model, which is anticipated to make its Indian entry soon. Expect the facelifted Hyundai Creta to go on sale by the end of this year or early next year.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai has taken the digital veils off the all-new Tucson. However, the brand hasn’t revealed the official launch date yet. The SUV in the new-gen avatar dons a sharp design with the use of a lot of cuts and creases. On the inside, it uses a premium interior layout with a minimalistic appeal.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the brand’s first-ever attempt with an EV-specific skateboard architecture. Designed with a crossover-ish theme, the Ioniq 5 looks distinctive. Also, the born-electric platform elevates a lot of space on the inside. The Ioniq 5 is internationally offered in 2WD and AWD configurations with multiple power outputs. The claimed range stands at 507 km (WLTP-claimed).

All-new Hyundai Verna

Recent spy shots of the test prototype confirm the arrival of the all-new Hyundai Verna. Also, the model is due for a generation change. The new-gen Hyundai Verna will be slightly longer and wider than the outgoing model, and it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and more.