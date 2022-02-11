Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to get company's biggest-ever touchscreen infotainment system

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has released yet another teaser revealing the interiors of the new facelift Baleno. After revealing HUD, the company has now mentioned that it will get 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with surround sense named SmartPlay Pro+.

The new infotainment system is larger than the ongoing systems and is comparatively more functional. It gets ARKAMYS for better acoustics as well. The infotainments systems in the company's ongoing models are of 7-inch.

Prospective buyers can book the Baleno by paying Rs 11,000 at the Nexa dealerships or through an online sales channel. The new Baleno will boast of a refreshed design, added features including a segment-first feature among other changes.

Also read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 brochure leaked, check specs and features

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno's first teaser reveals the first-in-segment Head-Up Display which will provide an immersive driving experience. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from the speedometer, climate control etc.

The new Baleno will feature the Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop. It will continue to get a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Other mechanicals are expected to remain the same.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country.”

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive.”

Live TV

#mute