Royal Enfield Scram 411 brochure leaked, check specs and features

The Royal Enfield's scrambler motorcycle 'Scram 441' has been in the news for quite some time regarding its upcoming launch. It made the news again because of its leaked brochure. This new brochure has ensured that the predictions of the scrambler being based on Himalayan can be true.

As per the brochure, the looks of the scrambler are very similar to the Royal Enfield Himalayan. By the looks of it, the front visor and beak fender have been removed, and the front subframe has been replaced with a headlamp cowl. A seat is a single-piece unit with the same scooped for the rider and flat for the pillion as on the Himalayan.

The front wheel of the Scram is supposed to be 19 inches. Unlike its ADV sibling, which has a 21-inch wheel. Wire-spoked wheels will remain, and the scrambler appears to have bigger road-biased tyres. The changes in size reflect on the ground clearance, which is 200mm compared to 220mm on Himalayan.

The instrument console is supposed to be unique as well, with an offset, single-pod, semi-digital configuration. The braking hardware is made up of a 300mm disc up front and a 240mm disc for the rear end, equipped with dual-channel ABS.

The heart of the bike ticks with a 411cc, air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. It works together with a 5-speed gearbox. The tuning for the engine will be different for the Scrambler. The motorcycle is expected to launch soon. Upon launch, it will stand against Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler.

