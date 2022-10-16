Maruti Suzuki becomes BIGGEST car exporter, leads domestic sales in India; Details here

Maruti Suzuki India registered good sales numbers in September 2022, with the sale of over 1.76 lakh units in India. The sales accounted for a two-fold increase in its YoY sales numbers. With these numbers, the Indian automaker became one of the leading manufacturers in India. Now the company is also leading vehicle exports with dispatches of over 1.31 lakh units, based on the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 1,60,590 units in the July-September period as compared with 1,57,551units in the same period a year ago. Passenger car shipments saw a 5 percent dip at 97,300 units, while utility vehicle exports rose 16 percent at 63,016 units during the period under review, data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

The export of vans declined to 274 units in the September quarter as compared with 297 units in the same period last fiscal year. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) led the segment during the period, followed by Hyundai Motor India and Kia India at the second and third positions, respectively.

MSI, the country's largest carmaker, exported 1,31,070 PVs in the period under review, compared with 1,03,622 units in the previous fiscal year. MSI's top PV export markets include Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East, and neighbouring regions, while its top five export models comprise Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, and Brezza.

Hyundai Motor India's foreign dispatches stood at 74,072 units during the July-September period, up 11 percent from 66,994 units in the year-ago period. Similarly, Kia India exported 44,564 units across global markets in the period under review compared to 23,213 units in the last fiscal year.

Nissan Motor India shipped 25,813 units in the period under review as against 18,614 units in the year-ago period. Renault exported 18,614 units, while Honda Cars India shipped 13,326 units in the July-September quarter. Volkswagen India exported 9,641 units in the July-September period.

In the September quarter, overall automobile exports, including commercial vehicles and two- and three-wheelers, came down to 12,54,560 units from 14,10,711 units in the year-ago period.

SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said that with the US dollar gaining strength vis a vis local currencies, various countries in Asia and Latin America have been forced to bring in import restrictions to safeguard foreign exchange.

With inputs from PTI