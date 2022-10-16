Top 5 upcoming SUVs in India- Mahindra Thar 5 door, Hyundai Creta facelift and more

Indian consumers are shifting more towards buying more SUVs. Hence, to cash on the trend, Indian car makers come up with the best of their models. As a result, the car market is already full of potent SUVs. But is it stagnant now? The answer is no. The OEMs in India are set to bring more new SUVs, some carrying forward the legacy of the existing models with facelifts and others bringing something new to the table. Here is a list of the top 5 upcoming SUVs in India to look forward to.

Mahindra Thar 5 Door

Mahindra Thar is one of the best-selling off-roader SUVs in India, commanding long waiting periods. Considering the popularity of the SUV, the Indian automaker is planning on launching the 5-door variant of the SUV. The test mule of the Mahindra Thar 5 door has been spotted several times. However, there is no official information on the launch date.

Also read: Global NCAP rating of Indian cars: Top 10 safest vehicles to buy - Mahindra, Tata and more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most capable off-roading SUVs already on sale in the international market. The Indian automaker is expected to launch a Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door variant for the Indian market. The SUV has been spied on multiple times in India and in European countries, revealing multiple details. However, there is no concrete announcement on the launch of the SUV.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta facelift, like Maruti Suzuki Jimny, is already available in international markets and is anticipated to arrive in India sometime in 2019. It will have a completely redesigned front fascia that adheres to the most recent Sensuous Sportiness design aesthetic. In order to keep up with the increasing competitiveness in the market, the interior will also be furnished with a plethora of new features.

Kia Seltos facelift

Kia is anticipated to give the Seltos facelift, its best-selling vehicle, a new design. To keep up with the competition, the brand's C-segment SUV may receive a facelift upgrade. Kia needs to improve its Seltos since the competition has become very intense as a result of the introduction of the Japanese duos, the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Tata Harrier facelift

Recently, the internet has been flooded with spy shots of the Tata Harrier facelift, and the Indian automaker is expected to launch the new version soon. The facelift version of the car is expected to have multiple grades in looks and features. The SUV is expected to get features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a larger infotainment touchscreen, and more.