topStoriesenglish2584646
NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI BREZZA CNG

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Launched In India At Rs 9.14 lakh: Delivers 25.51 Km/Kg Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is finally launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec LXI variant.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Launched In India At Rs 9.14 lakh: Delivers 25.51 Km/Kg Mileage

Further extending the company’s CNG portfolio is the newest Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG, which has been finally launched in the country after being showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Brezza S-CNG is designed to offer an eco-friendly motoring experience to customers while being loaded with features such as an Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Push Start and more. With the launch of the All New Brezza S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki now has 14 CNG offerings.

The Brezza S-CNG is powered by the K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a max power output of 64.6kW @ 5500 rpm and 121.5Nm of peak torque @ 4200 rpm. It has an excellent fuel-efficiency rating of 25.51 km/kg. The Brezza S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission, in three different variants - LXi, VXi and ZXi, along with dual-tone colour options.

Backed by Maruti Suzuki’s proven and tested factory-fitted S-CNG technology, India’s most loved compact SUV, Brezza is set to rule the hearts of today’s col new generation. It is loaded with customised CNG-specific features such as Integrated Petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change over switch. The neatly integrated CNG cylinder comes with an aesthetic cover and provides overall ease of use.

Also read - Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Are Vulnerable To Cyber Attacks, Says Nitin Gadkari

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Brezza has been a game-changer for Maruti Suzuki. It is an SUV that has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. We are confident that the Hot and Techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version.”

He added, “It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV. At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24% of overall sales. And CNG sales for hot-selling models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57% and 41% of total model sales, respectively. Moreover, with the Government’s initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years.”

Live Tv

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNGMaruti Suzuki Brezza CNG PriceMaruti SuzukiBrezzaSUV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government