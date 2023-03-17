Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Launched In India At Rs 9.14 lakh: Delivers 25.51 Km/Kg Mileage

Further extending the company’s CNG portfolio is the newest Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG, which has been finally launched in the country after being showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Brezza S-CNG is designed to offer an eco-friendly motoring experience to customers while being loaded with features such as an Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Push Start and more. With the launch of the All New Brezza S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki now has 14 CNG offerings.

The Brezza S-CNG is powered by the K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a max power output of 64.6kW @ 5500 rpm and 121.5Nm of peak torque @ 4200 rpm. It has an excellent fuel-efficiency rating of 25.51 km/kg. The Brezza S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission, in three different variants - LXi, VXi and ZXi, along with dual-tone colour options.

Backed by Maruti Suzuki’s proven and tested factory-fitted S-CNG technology, India’s most loved compact SUV, Brezza is set to rule the hearts of today’s col new generation. It is loaded with customised CNG-specific features such as Integrated Petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change over switch. The neatly integrated CNG cylinder comes with an aesthetic cover and provides overall ease of use.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Brezza has been a game-changer for Maruti Suzuki. It is an SUV that has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. We are confident that the Hot and Techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version.”

He added, “It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV. At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24% of overall sales. And CNG sales for hot-selling models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57% and 41% of total model sales, respectively. Moreover, with the Government’s initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years.”