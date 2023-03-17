Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Are Vulnerable To Cyber Attacks, Says Nitin Gadkari

Electric vehicle charging stations are just like any other technical application subject to cyber-attacks and cyber security problems, the Parliament was reminded on Thursday. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is tasked with tracking and monitoring cyber security incidents in India, received reports of vulnerabilities in products and applications related to electric vehicle charging stations, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written response to the Lok Sabha.

"The government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats and is actively taking steps to combat the issue of hacking," Gadkari said. He said as per the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, the number of cyber security incidents during 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 is 2,08,456; 3,94,499; 11,58,208; 14,02,809 and 13,91,457, respectively.

Replying to a separate query, the road transport and highways minister said Rs 147 lakh was disbursed as compensation to victims of hit-and-run cases in the current fiscal year till February. The ministry has notified the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022.

It provides for increased compensation to victims of hit-and-run accidents, Rs 50,000 (in case of grievous injury) and Rs 2,00,000 (in case of death), including a detailed procedure for availing of this compensation.

Responding to another question, Gadkari said the ministry has set a higher target of 12,200 km for the construction of National Highways during the current financial year compared to the previous three financial years.

"The target of construction of NHs for the financial year 2023-24 has not yet been finalized," he added. The minister informed that there are 19 projects costing Rs 21,864 crore, which are delayed due to delays in land acquisition.

With PTI Inputs