MARUTI SUZUKI BREZZA

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Pickup Truck Looks Robust In Digital Renders - Check Pics

Ever wondered how would a spruced-up Maruti Suzuki Brezza-based pickup truck look like? Well, give some rest to your imagination, and check the pictures here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Pickup Truck Looks Robust In Digital Renders - Check Pics

SUVs have set the sales tally ablaze, and a similar turnout is seen for lifestyle vehicles too. Models like the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny are in strong demand. Soon, Mahindra will be adding the Scorpio-N Getaway pickup truck to its line-up. In rendering shared across the internet, it looks butch. But, we recently came across the idea of a more affordable and mass-friendly pickup truck. Well, we are talking about the Maruti Suzuki Brezza pickup truck. For obvious reasons, nothing like it is being considered by Maruti Suzuki to even reach the sketch board. However, this rendering from Bimble Designs.

The Brezza boasts a squared-off and butch design, which is complementing the idea of perceiving it as a pickup truck. To top it up with increased appeal, the designer has made a few changes. The face now dons a revised bumper with edgier design and larger air dam. The Brezza pickup truck sits on larger off road-spec alloy wheels, shod with MT rubber. It is further lifted to fit these larger tyres in the wheel well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mridul Basist (@bimbledesigns)

From the rear door onwards, the roof section is chopped off. Also, the wheelbase seems to have been increased. Similarly, the rear overhang is longer in comparison to the SUV to accommodate the deck. A metal luggage rack is fixed on the roof, while the deck gets roll bars. The boot lid is redesigned too, and it sports a new seat of tail lamps. On the whole, the Brezza pickup truck in this rendering looks butch.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is currently the best-selling sub-4m compact SUV in India. It is powered by a 1.5L K15C power plant and is available with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 6-speed MT. Moreover, the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit is also available with the Brezza.

