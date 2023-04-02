Maruti Suzuki Car Prices Increased; Swift, Dzire, WagonR To Get More Expensive

Maruti Suzuki has raised the price of its automobiles starting April 1, 2023. According to the automaker's regulatory filing, the weighted average increase across all models is expected to be around 0.8 percent and was calculated using Delhi model ex-showroom prices. It was added that this would take affect on April 1, 2023.

On March 23, MSI had announced that it will increase the prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements". The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements, the automaker had stated.

While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts through a price increase, it had said.

Already several automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp, have announced an increase in prices from April. From April 1, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels, conforming to the stricter emission norms.

With PTI Inputs