Maruti Suzuki Registers Highest Ever Sales In FY2023; Fronx, Jimny To Aid Growth This Year

Maruti Suzuki India said that its total sales for March 2022 were 1,70,071 units, a slight decrease from the 1,70,395 units sold that month. In the domestic market, the overall dispatches to dealers decreased by 3%, from 1,43,899 units in March 2022 to 1,39,952 units in March 2023, reports PTI. Yet, compared to the same month previous year, exports went up 14% to 30,119 units from 26,496 units.

For the last financial year, the company reported its highest ever wholesales till date at 19,66,164 units, up 19 per cent from 16,52,653 units in 2021-22. Domestic dispatches stood at 17,06,831 units in 2022-23 as against 14,14,277 units in 2021-22. Exports rose to 2,59,333 units from 2,38,376 units a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company will probably experience a growth in its sales with the launch of its upcoming models. Currently, the Indian automaker plans on launching Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx SUVs in India. The new cars were first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and are open for bookings.

On the other hand, Tata Motors reported on Saturday that its total domestic wholesales rose by 3% to 89,351 vehicles in March compared to last year. In March 2022, the business sold 86,718 units. According to the car giant, domestic passenger vehicle sales last month totaled 44,044 units, up from 42,293 units during the same period in 2017.

According to the report, local sales of commercial vehicles were 46,823 units in March 2022 as opposed to 47,050 units the previous month. The business sold 9,31,957 units in total for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, up 35% from the 6,92,554 units sold in 2021–2022 domestically.