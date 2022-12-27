Maruti Suzuki cars coming at 2023 Auto Expo: Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross and more

Maruti Suzuki has launched a slew of products in the Indian market this year. The company has also updated multiple products, and now, it is ready to take covers off some exciting cars at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo. The Japanese automaker has been developing two SUVs especially for the Indian audience, and they are assumed to take the market by storm. Alongside, Maruti Suzuki will also be showcasing some concepts at its pavilion during the auto show. A hot hatch is also expected to be showcased to the masses during the gala event. Well, here are all the cars that are expected to be showcased by Maruti Suzuki at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been under the course of development for quite some time now. The SUV was recently snapped without camo, revealing its outline and some crucial design elements. It certainly looks aesthetically appealing, and there will be no compromises in terms of off-roading capabilities as well. The Jimny will be revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo in its full glory. It will be sold with a 1.5L petrol engine with both automatic and manual gearbox choices.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross

Next up on this list is the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross. It will don a familiar silhouette, which will be inspired by the Baleno itself. A similar DLO will be seen. However, it will sport a pair of chunky roof rails on the top. Furthermore, typical SUV bits like the side cladding and scuff plates will also be a part of the design. Although it will be slightly lower than the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in terms of overall height, there will be decent ground clearance to take on bad roads and tall speed breakers.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport

Recently, a test mule of the Swift Sport was spotted testing on Indian roads with an ARAI vehicle. This new development shows that the car might be launched soon in India, and before that, it is being tested by the authorities for mileage and emissions. Thus, it is safe to assume that Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport could be present at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Also read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5 new ENTRY-LEVEL variants with MORE features

Maruti Suzuki Electric Car Concept

With electric cars taking up a fair bit of market share in India, Maruti Suzuki is not keen on missing out this opportunity. The company has been testing an electric drivetrain, and it will soon roll out an affordable electric car. Also, Maruti Suzuki is expected to showcase an electric car concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, which could make its way to production.