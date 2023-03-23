Maruti Suzuki Cars To Get Expensive From April 2023: Price Hike Announced on WagonR, Alto, Swift And Others

Maruti Suzuki India has confirmed that it will increase the prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements". While the brand hasn't shared the definite percentage of increase in the prices, it has revealed that the price hike will roll out next month. Since the automaker is continuously witnessing an increase the cost of manufacturing due to hike in raw material cost and inflation, it is forced to increase the prices of its products. Although, the brand will absorb a share of its effect. Thereby, not passing the complete burden to consumers. While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts through a price increase, it added.

The company has planned this price increase in April, 2023, which shall vary across models, Maruti Suzuki India stated. Already several automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, have announced increase in prices from April. The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of BSVI emission norms. From April 1, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

Also read - Meet 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: Cheapest Bikes With USD Forks In India - IN PICS

The company has recently updated its model line-up to comply with the new norms. In the course, it has made revisions to the feature list of models like the Ignis and Ciaz. The Ignis now comes standard with features like hill-hold control and more. Also, the brand has rolled out a new black paint scheme for its model line-up. However, it is only available in the higher trims, namely ZXI and ZXI+ for the Arena chain and Zeta and Alpha for the Nexa chain. Furthermore, the brand will soon be launching the Fronx in the Indian market. The launch will take place next month, in all likelihood, followed by Jimny’s launch by mid-2023.