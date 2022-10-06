Maruti Suzuki Celerio records 5,390-fold YoY growth in September 2022: Here's how

The Indian market has shown a lot of turbulence in the recent past. The Covid-19 pandemic and the global chip shortage affected it adversely, but the situation is now heading towards the brighter side, with new models either entering the market or waiting for their turn. Well, the country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, launched the new-gen Celerio last year, and it certainly helped the carmaker post increased numbers on the tally. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio has posted a 5,390-fold YoY growth for last month. The question to be answered is - How?

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched late last year in November. Therefore, the company stopped the production of the model it replaced by September itself. Resultanly, only a unit of the first-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio was dispatched by the carmaker last year, and by selling 5,390 units this year in the corresponding month - September, the company has managed to register a 5,390-fold YoY growth.

The second-gen Celerio is underpinned by the Heartect platform, and it uses Mcpherson struts on the front end and a torsion beam with coil springs on the rear. The hatchback is powered by a 1.0L 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol power plant that churns out 67 PS of peak power and 89 Nm of max torque. The gearbox options on the Celerio include a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

Also read - 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review: Top 5 things about it - Watch video

Talking of dimensions, it is 3695 mm long, 1655 mm wide, and 1555 mm tall. The wheelbase stands at 2435 mm, and it has a ground clearance of 170 mm and a trunk volume of 313 litres. It also comes with a long list of features, including an automatic start-stop system, keyless entry, power-adjustable ORVM, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment unit, steering-mounted audio control, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and more. Prices for the Celerio start from Rs 5.25 lakh, ex-showroom.